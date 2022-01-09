The Blades had some good early chances to go ahead in the Midlands, before a Daniel Podence brace – both gifted to him by defensive errors – and Nelson Semedo secured the hosts’ safe passage into the next round.
For the Blades it was a welcome return to action following their recent enforced period of inactivity, and a chance to get some much-needed game time into the legs of their players ahead of a busy second half of the season.
Here’s how our man Danny Hall rated the Blades’ players at Molineux.
1. Wes Foderingham 4.5
Was guilty of another defensive horror show for Wolves' third goal as he came to claim a ball, dropped it on the edge of his box and could only watch as it was squared to Podence to score his second of the game. A shame, because he's been excellent in United's recent games
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. Jayden Bogle 5
Survived an early penalty appeal when he looked to clip Podence in the Blades area, but referee Dean Whitestone was having none of it. Showed some promising moments going forward but was caught out of position - and punished - badly for Wolves' second goal
Photo: Andrew Yates
3. Chris Basham 6
Once again one of United's better performers on the day, both defensively and offensively. Only fleetingly looked in any trouble - although one of those times did see him booked after scything down the dangerous Adama Traore in front of the dugouts
Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Kyron Gordon 6
Started at the heart of defence after being recalled from his loan at Boston United last week, Gordon largely coped well with Wolves' £35m Fabio Silva and can be proud of his efforts against a top Premier League side
Photo: Mark Thompson