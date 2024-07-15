Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier League side Wolves previously linked with double swoop for Sheffield United pair Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer

Weekend reports of Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer interest in Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer provoked differing responses from Sheffield United fans after last season’s relegation from the Premier League. Wolves were said to be keen on Ahmedhodzic as a replacement for Max Kilman following his £40m move to West Ham, and were also reportedly keen on Hamer as well.

But our sister paper, the Express and Star, have clarified today that neither player is of interest to Wolves, with Wolves correspondent Liam Keen saying: Reports of Wolves' interest in Sheffield United duo Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gustavo Hamer are wide of the mark. Club not interested in deals for either player.”

Ahmedhodzic was widely expected to leave Bramall Lane after relegation and after a struggle of a season, few Blades fans would shed any tears if their side were able to recoup a good fee for the Bosnian. It’s a different story with Hamer, however, with the former Coventry man seen as a key part of the Blades set-up if they are to challenge for an instant return to the top flight this season.

United have placed a high valuation on Ahmedhodzic and his teammate Vini Souza, who could also move on this summer ahead of the new Championship campaign. Both have been linked to clubs in Italy, but both played 45 minutes of United’s first pre-season friendly at York City on Saturday afternoon. Jayden Bogle is also attracting interest from Leeds United after entering the final year of his United deal, but the Blades have not accepted a bid from their Yorkshire rivals.