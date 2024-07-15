Sheffield United move closer to Callum O'Hare transfer after Coventry City departure
Callum O’Hare has completed the first stage of his medical at Sheffield United today, The Star has been told, as his much-anticipated free-transfer move to Bramall Lane moves a step closer. The forward emerged as one of United’s top targets earlier this summer after leaving United’s Championship rivals Coventry City.
We revealed the Blades’ interest in the 26-year-old earlier this month, with his potential acquisition going down well with Unitedites amid their summer rebuild. Should all go as planned from here on in, O’Hare will become United’s latest summer capture as the Blades’ transfer business starts to roll into action after a slow summer so far.
O’Hare, a close friend of United midfielder and former Sky Blues teammate Gus Hamer, left Coventry last month after five years in the Midlands. He was a fan favourite there and scored one of City’s goals in their epic FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United last season at Wembley.
“Thank you for everything,” O’Hare said in a farewell message to Coventry fans on his social media page. “Taking me in as soon as I came through the door and giving me some of the best moments and memories of my life. Thank you for the special connection we created together and singing my song every single game. And most importantly thank you for being you. #PUSB.”
United have already signed Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum after their departures from Leeds United and Norwich City respectively, and are close to tying up a deal for striker Kieffer Moore after securing his exit from Premier League Bournemouth.
