Chris Wilder jokes Antonio Conte STOLE his Sheffield United tactics as Middlesbrough prepare for Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup tie

Chris Wilder, the former Sheffield United manager, admits he once accused Antonio Conte of stealing his Blades tactics as he prepares to face the Italian in the FA Cup tonight when Middlesbrough face Tottenham Hotspur.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:01 am

Wilder was well-known for introducing the overlapping centre-halves tactic while in charge at United, which helped them rise from League One to the Premier League in the space of three seasons.

The Sheffielder is now in charge at United’s Blades’ promotion rivals Middlesbrough, and will return to Bramall Lane next Tuesday for a hotly-anticipated clash between the Blades and Boro.

And speaking ahead of his side’s cup tie against Spurs tonight, Wilder – whose side beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on penalties in the last round - said: “I said to him at an awards evening once that he was copying us!

“But, actually, I’m not so sure about that. Spurs have a world-class manager. Just look at his record.

“It speaks for itself and he’s got an incredible passion to help his team. For us to beat Spurs would be an incredible achievement.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder, formerly of Sheffield United, says it would be an "incredible achievement" if his side can reach the FA Cup quarter-final by beating Tottenham Hotspur: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

“Just as we did at Old Trafford, we understand that a lot of things have to go for us and we have to be at our absolute best to give ourselves an opportunity.”

After losing 3-2 to Barnsley on Saturday, Boro have slipped to eighth in the Championship table – a point and a place behind the Blades, who themselves are just one point adrift of sixth-placed Luton Town, and three behind QPR in fifth.

