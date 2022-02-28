Sheffield United were amongst the Championship clubs to welcome back fans at the beginning of the season, with just over 29,000 packing into Bramall Lane for the first game of the campaign against Birmingham City back in August.

The Blades froze prices for season tickets for the 2021/22 season, and have been rewarded with superb attendances throughout the campaign so far as Paul Heckingbottom and his staff look to mount a promotion push after a disappointing start under his predecessor, Slavisa Jokanović.

But how do the Blades’ attendances stack up against those of their rivals, such as Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough, as well as the runaway leaders and champions-elect Fulham and crisis club Derby County?

In reverse order, here is every Championship club’s average attendance so far this season- and some of the numbers may just surprise you …

Blades boss Heckingbottom has previously reminded his club’s supporters of the part they can play in the club’s promotion bid this season.

"Having brought teams here, I know that it doesn’t half help if you get the fans on your side, like we hopefully will do,” he said.

“It doesn’t half drive you on. It can be really powerful, like a 12th man. We want that.

“We’ll be trying our best to deliver that energy and it can add to that uneasy feeling, if you like, as an opposition player, as a relentless wave.

“It can be powerful and we want that. And we’re going to need it. Look where we are in the league, we need points. And everyone has a part to play.”

United return to Bramall Lane this weekend when they welcome Steve Cooper’s play-off chasing Forest in South Yorkshire.

