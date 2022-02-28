A general view of Sheffield United fans in the stands at Bramall Lane: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

How Sheffield United's attendances this season compare to Derby County, Nottingham Forest, West Brom and Championship rivals

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the country and forced football behind closed doors, supporters have returned to grounds up and down the UK in numbers to support their sides this season.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:19 pm

Sheffield United were amongst the Championship clubs to welcome back fans at the beginning of the season, with just over 29,000 packing into Bramall Lane for the first game of the campaign against Birmingham City back in August.

The Blades froze prices for season tickets for the 2021/22 season, and have been rewarded with superb attendances throughout the campaign so far as Paul Heckingbottom and his staff look to mount a promotion push after a disappointing start under his predecessor, Slavisa Jokanović.

But how do the Blades’ attendances stack up against those of their rivals, such as Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough, as well as the runaway leaders and champions-elect Fulham and crisis club Derby County?

In reverse order, here is every Championship club’s average attendance so far this season- and some of the numbers may just surprise you …

Blades boss Heckingbottom has previously reminded his club’s supporters of the part they can play in the club’s promotion bid this season.

"Having brought teams here, I know that it doesn’t half help if you get the fans on your side, like we hopefully will do,” he said.

“It doesn’t half drive you on. It can be really powerful, like a 12th man. We want that.

“We’ll be trying our best to deliver that energy and it can add to that uneasy feeling, if you like, as an opposition player, as a relentless wave.

“It can be powerful and we want that. And we’re going to need it. Look where we are in the league, we need points. And everyone has a part to play.”

United return to Bramall Lane this weekend when they welcome Steve Cooper’s play-off chasing Forest in South Yorkshire.

1. 24th: AFC Bournemouth 9,746

They may be going well in their pursuit of promotion, but Bournemouth's average attendances so far this season are the lowest in the division

Photo: Bryn Lennon

2. 23rd: Luton Town 9,834

Another promotion contender, Town's fans average just under 10,000 this season at Kenilworth Road

Photo: Alex Burstow

3. 22nd Peterborough United 10,127

Posh average just over 10,000 so far this season as they battle against the drop

Photo: Alex Pantling

4. 21st Blackpool 11,714

Almost a 12,000 average gate for Pool on their return to the Championship

Photo: George Wood

