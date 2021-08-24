How Sheffield United's players rated in 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Derby County

Billy Sharp celebrates after scoring Sheffield United's winner against Derby County: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

United trailed at half-time thanks to Louie Sibley’s well-struck finish, but turned it around with goals from Luke Freeman and substitute Billy Sharp to seal their place in the next round.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on the night...

Michael Verrips 5

Back in goal after his nightmare at The Hawthorns, Verrips looked a little hesitant early on as he parried a tame-looking shot. Had no chance with Sibley's goal and did what he had to do to keep Derby at bay other than that

Jayden Bogle 6

Given the chance to impress against his former club, Bogle was a mixed bag - with some important defensive contributions but often fluffing his lines going the other way, much to the delight of those Derby fans behind one goal

Kyron Gordon 7

Helped United get back on level terms with a good cross for Freeman to head home on the overlap, and then at the other end was brave moments later when he took Jozwiak's shot square in a rather uncomfortable area

Kacper Lopata 7

Had an indifferent start, cementing his fellow countryman Jozwiak in an early tackle but then losing the ball on halfway leading to a chance for Derby. Was a nuisance in the other box too, heading Freeman's free-kick just wide of goal

Jack Robinson 6

Will have had his heart in his mouth when he tried to shepherd the ball behind for a goal-kick and had his pocket picked, but Verrips blocked the resulting effort. Booked late on for blatant timewasting as Derby lined up a long throw in

Ben Osborn 6.5

Lined up at left wing-back from the start, and his crossing was dangerous early on - including one that McGoldrick headed wide. Picked up a booking for wiping out Sibley as Derby looked to break

Luke Freeman 7

Scored United's opener with a good header, albeit with a slice of fortune from the goalkeeper, and was a threat throughout. Sometimes perhaps looked a little too eager to impress as he held on to the ball rather than pass it, but a good showing

Zak Brunt 6

Kept his place from the first-round tie. Good challenge in his own box won the ball when anything else would have conceded a penalty. Sold rather than spectacular

David McGoldrick 6

Looked to start the game on the right of a midfield three, often drifting into a No.10 role when United had the ball. Could have had an assist when he crossed for Jebbison but he missed. Made way later for Ndiaye

Daniel Jebbison 5

Linked with a move away this week, Jebbison played Burke in with a lovely pass after winning the ball back tenaciously. Came off at half-time for Fleck

Oli Burke 5.5

Had an early chance after good work from Jebbison to set him free, but Allsop was off his line quickly to snuff out the danger. His pace was a threat in behind at times but he was replaced by Sharp

Subs

John Fleck 6

Replaced Jebbison at half-time and was in the right place at the right time to prevent Sibley tapping in, but picked up another card on his birthday later on when he saw yellow for a late challenge on Sibley.

Iliman Ndiaye 5.5

Replaced McGoldrick just after the hour mark and showed some threatening moments

Billy Sharp 7