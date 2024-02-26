Rhian Brewster has promised Sheffield United supporters that their side will continue to fight for Premier League survival until the very end after their battling display at Wolves yesterday. The Blades lost 1-0 at Molineux but would have been good value for at least a point after a vastly-improved showing from the previous weekend's 5-0 defeat at home to Brighton.

Brewster looked bright after being handed a rare start by boss Chris Wilder and had three good opportunities to mark his return with a goal, twice forcing good stops from Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and blazing his best chance wide of goal after being nudged off balance by home defender Toti. James McAtee also wasted a huge opportunity in the first half after going one-on-one with Sa while Auston Trusty was inches away from a late equaliser after the ball flashed agonisingly across the Wolves box.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

Europe-chasing Wolves, who moved above Newcastle and into eighth, breathed a huge sigh of relief after beating the bottom club Blades and Brewster admitted afterwards that he and his teammates are not giving in the fight for survival just yet. "I think we deserved more than a point, to be honest," he said. "I think we played really, really well.

"We stuck to the game plan and I just think it was just fine margins. We had a few opportunities, me and Macca and unfortunately we didn’t take them but I think we played really, really well. It’s very, very tight at the bottom and we still have belief in the changing room and we’ll keep fighting to the end, until it’s mathematically not possible. We will keep fighting and keep fighting and keep fighting and I feel like you can see that, especially after today."

Brewster, back available after a three-match ban following his red card against West Ham just over a month ago, formed an attacking partnership with Man City loanee McAtee with forwards Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer missing completely, and Oli McBurnie only fit enough to take a place on the bench. "You see Macca’s quality and when he gets it in space, just run," he said.

"He’ll get it and try and play you in. When I was injured last season, and when I was playing a bit, I was watching Macca from the sidelines and when you watch someone a lot you understand the way they play and you just try to go off what he does. It worked well, it was a bit of a gameplan, try and get races in behind, and it worked. Well, it didn’t work because I didn’t put in the back in the net. But that was the gameplan and it nearly paid off.