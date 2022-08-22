Why Sheffield United won't get carried away by good start as key trait identified

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A positive week of seven points from nine available has sent United to the top of the formative Championship table, with the nature of a 3-0 victory over former leaders Blackburn Rovers on Saturday suggesting that something special is beginning to build at Bramall Lane.

United would not have been flattered if they scored two or three more goals against Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, and the Blades now have a blank midweek to prepare for Friday’s trip to Luton Town after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

“We’ve started well but the league [table] is irrelevant,” Heckingbottom said.

“If we’re there in 40 games, then it’s important but the table is irrelevant. It’s the performances, how we approach things, how we try to build something that’s strong enough to last throughout the season.

“We’re sitting there, people will talk about how great it is but we know – myself and the players - how tough this league is. And the moment you get above yourself, it’s going to bite you. We’ve got arguably one of the toughest games of the season away at Luton on Friday, and we need to approach it the same way.”

United, who were knocked out of the cup at West Brom earlier this month, would have travelled to Derby County this week if they had prospered against Steve Bruce’s side – which would have seen them play Saturday, Tuesday, Friday, Tuesday and Saturday.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

“We wanted to beat West Brom in the cup regardless; we were disappointed and I was personally,” Heckingbottom, who is expected to recall Iliman Ndiaye against Luton after his two-goal cameo off the bench against Blackburn, added.

“But looking back, actually it may be a blessing with the little niggles we picked up and the schedule we would have had.