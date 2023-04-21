News you can trust since 1887
Why Sheffield United hope Man City play Erling Haaland at Wembley in FA Cup semi-final

In his previous guise as Sheffield United’s development coach, manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed how he used footage of Manchester City centre-forward Erling Haaland in action to tutor the club’s young strikers.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:12 BST

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup semi-final against Pep Guardiola’s side, whose attack could be spearheaded by the Norway international, Heckingbottom admitted to being “delighted” when the former Borussia Dortmund marksman made the move to England given his admiration for the player.

The likes of Will Osula, Daniel Jebbison and even Iliman Ndiaye, who represented Senegal at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, were among those who studied Haaland as they progressed through Bramall Lane’s system.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City: Michael Regan/Getty Images
“He is someone we used as an example to the young strikers here,” said Heckingbottom, who took charge of United’s first team in November 2021. “I hope he plays but that we don’t see the best of him.”

“I actually saw a lot more of him when he was in Germany, because we are obviously more immersed in the Championship rather than the Premier League,” Heckingbottom added. “The reason why we used him as an example is because everything he does is about goals. Every move that he makes, everything that he does, his first thought is ‘Where is the opposition’s goal?’ That mentality is one of the things that makes him what he is.”

As well as reaching the last four of the competition, United are also second in the Championship table and knowing that one more win will guarantee them a return to the top-flight next term. City are chasing a historic treble, as they look to defend their top-flight title and win the Champions League for the first time.

Paul Heckingbottom and Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesPaul Heckingbottom and Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
“Guardiola has had a massive influence on all football,” Heckingbottom said. “His time at Barcelona, I can see how it’s influenced coaches in the UK and even in terms of how the qualifications are delivered. You see it with Sunday league and grass roots coaches. They use the same terminology and talk about trying to do the same things. There’s things you can analyse and learn from but it’s also important to have your own identity.”

