Yes, Oli McBurnie admitted, it narked Sheffield United a little bit. The sense that, despite being second in the Championship and on course for promotion, they’d only travelled to Wrexham to make the numbers up.

With their Hollywood owners and history of FA Cup upsets, even the supposedly impartial experts in the television commentary box could scarcely contain their delight when the National League club found itself on the verge of winning last month’s meeting between the two sides.

The latest of late equalisers from defender John Egan, which proved a fitting denouement to a thrilling fourth round tie, eventually ruined the script Paul Heckingbottom later acknowledged “most people” had prepared in advance. If the United manager was still in any doubt about the fact his team had been cast as the villains of the piece, it came when the media room almost emptied as he stepped through the door following Phil Parkinson’s post-match press conference.

Wrexham's midfielder Luke Young (L) vies with Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“It hacked the gaffer off a little bit, I could definitely tell that, given some of the words he said to us afterwards,” McBurnie, the United centre-forward, told The Star ahead of tonight’s replay at Bramall Lane. “I get that it’s a feel good story, what’s happening at Wrexham, and it is a feel good story - there’s no doubt about that.

“Definitely, I think it can do his team talk for him. If we get a sense that we’re being overlooked, then that can give us an extra five percent to what is normal. I don’t think he was happy about some of the things that happened - not to do with Wrexham but some of the things surrounding the game.”

Despite being at pains to insist he was not being critical of either Wrexham as a club or indeed their fans - many of which he spent “a really good five minutes chatting with” afterwards - Heckingbottom described some of the events surrounding United’s visit to the Racecourse Ground a week-and-a-half ago as “a circus”; telling journalists at the Randox Health Academy yesterday that “certain things have been noted.” They almost certainly include the reaction of certain members of their profession to each of Wrexham’s three goals.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Before James Jones and Tom O’Connor fired Phil Parkinson’s men in front - and efforts from Oliver Norwood and Egan bookended Paul Mullins’ strike - McBurnie’s 10th of the season had seemingly set United on course to what appeared a routine victory. It was an effort which saw him continue the trend of scoring against clubs managed by Parkinson; who oversaw the early part of his career, at Bradford City.

“We always had a bit of a love/hate relationship,” McBurnie admitted, casting his mind back to those days at Valley Parade. “Maybe when I was 16 or 17, I was just coming through at the time, I was a little bit harder. Some managers have different ways of doing things. Chris (Wilder) and Hecky, the two I’ve worked for here, are both really personable with me. Sometimes I need a kick-up the a**e and other times I need an arm around the shoulder.”

“The thing about Phil’s teams now, and you know how they’re going to go about things, is that I always seem to score against them.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

With Daniel Jebbison still suspended following his red card in north Wales, McBurnie could again be asked to spearhead United’s attack when they attempt to set-up a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur in the next round. The Scotland international also started Saturday’s stalemate at Rotherham, despite still not being in peak condition following a troublesome ankle complaint.

“I’m getting there, fitness wise,” McBurnie said. “It was my first start in the league since November I think.

“It’s about getting back to where I was at. Macca (assistant manager Stuart McCall) said I’m not going to get there straight away. But I’ve set myself standards and if I don’t set them then I get frustrated.”

United, now unbeaten in 11 outings in all competitions, are expected to be without the likes of George Baldock, Enda Stevens, John Fleck and Tommy Doyle for their return meeting with opponents who last tasted defeat over four months ago. Second in the fifth tier, albeit with two games in hand on leaders Notts County, the financial resources at Parkinson’s disposal following a takeover by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have attracted an array of EFL calibre talent to Wrexham.

Oli McBurnie celebrates his goal at Wrexham with his team mates: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“I’ve seen the documentary,” McBurnie smiled, referring to ‘Welcome to Wrexham’; the fly on the wall documentary compiled following the duo’s arrival. “Fair play to them, it was good. But I don’t think it would work here. Even when our own media lads are around, and we notice them, we have to check out conversations a little bit. But yeah, it was good.”

Aaron Hayden, previously of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle, is set to miss out for the visitors after being forced out of their last meeting with United. But Mullin, who has netted 27 goals so far this term, will again partner Olli Palmer, once of Luton Town and AFC Wimbledon, up front. Mullin arrived at Wrexham from Cambridge United.

“They weren’t better than what we were expecting,” said McBurnie. “It was all suited up for them to cause the upset. I know the manager from my time at Bradford, like I say. They’ll be long and direct.

