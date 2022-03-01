Sheffield United: Why rival boss is still backing Blades for promotion despite Millwall defeat

The 1-0 defeat in the capital was United’s first in 10 games, a run that brought six victories and at one point catapulted Paul Heckingbottom’s men into the top six despite their poor early season form.

Jake Cooper’s winner was also the first goal that Wes Foderingham had conceded in around nine hours of football, with Lions boss Gary Rowett aware of the magnitude of his side’s victory on home soil.

“Sheffield United are a really good team; for me, up there with the most impressive teams in the division behind Fulham,” he said.

“Paul and his staff have done a fabulous job and to beat them twice and keep a clean sheet is fabulous effort.

“I expect them to challenge for promotion still this season and maybe even the top two."

Both sides played in midweek, United beating Blackburn and Millwall defeating Derby, and the Blades made changes to their side in an attempt to cope with the mounting fixture list that stands between them and a top-six place.

Despair at The Den for Oli McBurnie after Sheffield United's defeat to Millwall: Paul Terry / Sportimage

"It's quite phenomenal, really, to play a team like Sheffield United, after Wednesday night's exertions," Rowett added.