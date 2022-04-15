Sheffield United player ratings: Defender stands out as Blades suffer late defeat to Reading

Iliman Ndiaye looked to have rescued a point for the Blades on the stroke of 90 minutes, and when the fourth official added on five minutes there was hope inside Bramall Lane that they could go on to nick a winner.

But Reading, who had led since the first half thanks to a comprehensive finish from former Owl Lucas Joao, had other ideas and instead went up the other end and scored a winner, defender Tom McIntyre left all alone to poke home after the ball was knocked down into his path.

The defeat sees United miss the chance to further establish themselves in the play-off places, and they can count themselves fortunate that Middlesbrough only managed to draw with Bournemouth and Blackburn were beaten away at Peterborough.

Here’s how our man rated the Blades players ahead of Monday’s now even more pivotal clash away at Bristol City.

1. Wes Foderingham 5 Had no chance with Joao's first and was beaten for what should have been his second, but the ball hit the post and rebounded to safety. Otherwise relatively untroubled in terms of saves

2. George Baldock 4 Moved to right centre-half in United's half-time reshuffle but it didn't have the desired effect. Booked for a foul but appeals for a penalty against him were correctly waved away. Later penalised for handball after picking up the ball when it hadn't gone out

3. Felip Uremovic 4 Lifted the crowd a little with a brilliant tackle near his own byline but failed to reappear for the second half, presumably after picking up a knock in the first half judging by how United reshuffled defensively while keeping the same shape.

4. John Egan 6 Once again the most stoic figure in the Blades backline, with Davies struggling and yet more change to his right with Uremovic going off. Had a late chance to equalise but his flicked header was straight at Nyland. Did so well for Ndiaye's equaliser, to take it down and not panic. Shame it counted for nothing