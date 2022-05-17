Why Nottingham Forest’s play-off lead over Sheffield United counts for little

The Blades trail by a singe goal on aggregate heading into tonight’s second leg at the City Ground after Sander Berge’s late header kept their hopes alive.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side can of course look to the class of 2002/03 for inspiration.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United scores to halve the deficit against Nottingham Forest.

Despite falling two goals behind in the second leg of their First Division play-off semi final against Forest, Sheffield United recovered to win 4-3 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate.

The history books more recently also make for good reading.

Over the last five seasons three Championship teams have overturned a deficit from the play-off first leg to progress to the final.

Two of them went on to be promoted to the Premier League.

Just last year Brentford beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the second leg of their semi-final to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first game.

The Bees were promoted at Wembley after beating Swansea – then managed by Steve Cooper, now in charge of tonight’s opponents – at Wembley.

In 2019 Frank Lampard’s Derby County famously beat Leeds United 4-2 at Elland Road to book their spot in the play-off final.

The Rams had trailed 1-0 after the first leg and fell 2-0 down on aggregate before launching a memorable comeback.

Twelve months previously they had let a 1-0 first-leg lead over Fulham slip in the return fixture, which saw the Cottagers progress to the final and subsequently win promotion.

The Blades may be down, but they are definitely not out.