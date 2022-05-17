Three days after losing 2-1 inside the bearpit that was Bramall Lane, the 44-year-old will issue a few tactical reminders and stress the importance of retaining self-belief and focus.

But when it comes to the Churchillian bombast fans, journalists and filmmakers alike imagine is delivered before key games, Heckingbottom could choose to delegate the responsibility to a member of his first team squad.

Sheffield United and their fans are preparing for the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I had Billy (Sharp) do a presentation before the match against Fulham,” he told The Star. “There were a couple of reasons for that. One, I want him to remain involved because he’s an important part of what we do. But also because it’s different and sometimes, because of that, it makes an impression.”

Sharp, United’s captain and leading goalscorer this season, is likely to be inside the dressing room again despite being ruled-out of the meeting with Forest by a calf injury. However, although the 36-year-old will be encouraged to help his colleagues prepare, another member of Heckingbottom’s side will almost certainly be delegated to utter the final words United will hear before they go into battle. The coaching staff, however, always like to have the last before leaving the ground.

Billy Sharp delivered a speech before Sheffield United's win over Fulham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I mentioned a few things to the boys when we qualified,” Heckingbottom explained, refusing to divulge the exact details but providing the basic tenets of his speech. “What came up, that always remains in the dressing room. But basically, it was about what they’d done and what they had to do going forward.”

With Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle and David McGoldrick also missing the end of the regular season as they recover from their own fitness issues, Heckingbottom said: “Everyone plays a part,” he said. “We like to have these lads in and around the place before we go out, they’re encouraged to get involved. Be that just sitting down and having a word with one of their mates, or giving a bit of advice about an opponent.”