Why John Fleck is backing John Lundstram to be a success at Rangers after free-transfer move from Sheffield United

Lundstram was unveiled as a Rangers player after his contract at United officially expired, linking up with one of his boyhood heroes in Steven Gerrard as Rangers look to defend their Scottish Premier League crown they wrestled back from Celtic last season.

Lundstram has previously revealed the influence Fleck, a Rangers fan and former player, had in advising him to move north of the border, once it became apparent Lundstram would not extend his stay at Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He said they were very interested in him and I said, 'you need to give it a go'," Fleck told BBC Scotland.

"He's probably not gone for Rangers - he's probably gone just to meet Steven Gerrard. I think he's come out and said it himself.

"It's just a thing in Liverpool. He was obviously an amazing player for everyone, but particularly in that city.

"The pressure on him at Rangers will be miles more than it will ever be playing for the majority of teams in the Premier League with the history of the club.

John Fleck and John Lundstram during their time together at Sheffield United: James Wilson/Sportimage

"Rangers won the title last season, so everyone's tails will be up going into the new season and hopefully he's a part of a successful team as well.”

Lundstram, who turned down a contract offer that would have made him one of the highest-paid players at Bramall Lane at the time, was described as a “major target” by Gerrard, who hailed Lundstram’s “undoubted quality, technical ability and physicality” after the midfielder put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

“He can play anywhere in the midfield,” Fleck, part of the Scotland squad for this summer’s European Championships, added.

“Rangers tend to play with a three in there and we played a little bit of that at Sheffield United, but he can easily play the sitting role as well.