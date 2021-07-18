Eight young Premier League loanees Sheffield United could consider after missing out on Matt Clarke, Dion Sanderson

Bramall Lane (Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The Serb is prepared to use the loan market this summer to reshape a squad relegated from the Premier League last season, as the loss of top-flight football and the subsequent drop in income prepares to be felt at Bramall Lane.

But scouring the top-flight for young talent is not necessarily such a bad thing. Swansea utilised that approach to good effect last season, reaching the play-off final with Chelsea’s Marc Guéhi in their backline, while both Norwich and Watford borrowed from top-flight clubs on their way to sealing automatic promotion.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster had a breakthrough season at Anfield amid Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis, but is now way down the pecking order and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of another loan spell after a previous temporary switch to Kidderminster

Here are eight top-flight youngsters the Blades could turn to ahead of the new Championship season, which begins early next month at home to Birmingham…

Granted, not a centre-half but what a signing that would be, especially if Slavisa Jokanović can get the youngster firing like he did when they worked together at Fulham. Spent last season on loan in Germany with Hoffenheim and is behind Sergio Reguilón and Ben Davies at Spurs

A player who spent last season on loan at Bramall Lane. He got stronger as the season went on, but will he have done enough to encourage a Premier League side to loan him? If not, his options may be overseas or the Championship. Valuable versatility and knows the Blades set-up already

Another Chelsea man who can play in defence or midfield, Chalobah has completed previous loan spells at Huddersfield and Ipswich and spent last season at Lorient. An England U21 international, his brother Nathaniel is at Watford

Another previous Blades loanee, Carter-Vickers has played for Ipswich, Swansea, Stoke, Luton and Bournemouth since his time at Bramall Lane and at 23, has a lot of experience in the second tier. He let no-one down during his first spell at United and would be valuable cover and competition for key man John Egan

Still only 18 years old, Fish’s lack of experience may mean a top Championship loan is a little early in his development but he is clearly a talent, having made his senior Manchester United debut last season. Also an England U18 international and would surely jump at the chance to learn on the job in the second tier

The 23-year-old defender is another with previous experience of the Championship, thanks to two loan spells at Aston Villa earlier in his career, and played for Man United’s first team last season. They may want him to experience more Premier League football, though