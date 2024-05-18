Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United sign off miserable season at home to Tottenham Hotspur

Chris Wilder has admitted he is “desperate” to send Sheffield United’s excellent supporters into the summer with something to hang on to from tomorrow’s final game of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur. The Blades are facing an uncertain future after relegation back to the Championship and have picked up just 16 points from their 37 games so far.

Only two teams in the Premier League’s history have ended with fewer but a positive result against Ange Postecoglou’s side would be just reward for Unitedites after some excellent support this season, and especially in recent weeks since their return to the Championship was officially confirmed last month. Blades fans were once again in fine voice at Goodison Park last weekend and when asked how keen he was to reward them with a result, Wilder admitted: “Desperate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were desperate for a goal at Everton or a result against Forest. It's not a white-flag team. We should have been 3-0 up v Forest and 2-0 up v Burnley. But we haven't been and we have to look at that. We have to deal with the disappointment of setbacks and be strong in our performance and hope it's a good day. We've done the set-up, the preparation for Spurs has been no different this week with their threats and how we can find little openings.

“But this is as tough as it gets. A team that's been outstanding all season under a talented new manager and we have to be at our very best to get a result. This is how you want it to feel, that whatever happens at the final whistle we can stick our heads up and go out with a fight, but that'll only happen if we produce the performance we're all desperate to see.