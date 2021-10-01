Why beating Sheffield Wednesday is still George Baldock's most cherished Sheffield United memory

Baldock, who joined United from MK Dons in the summer of 2017, has been through many highs and lows during that time but one moment still stands out and it comes from the early days.

Reflecting on his time in South Yorkshire, and the possibility of reaching what would be a significant milestone during the meeting with Scott Parker’s team, Baldock described the 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough three months after joining as the highlight of his United career so far.

George Baldock (right) will make his 150th appearance for Sheffield United on Saturday. Alistair Langham / Sportimage

“It will be a proud moment, the 150th appearance,” Baldock, who helped United reach the PL during his second season with the club, said. “It was the best decision of my life coming here.

“Eighty-five percent of my time here has been really good. It was the best thing I’ve done. I knew I was coming to an ambitious football club back then.

“To get there so quickly was obviously brilliant. I would have liked to sustain the Premier League status a while longer, but we want to get back there.