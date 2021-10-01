A replica of United’s pioneering ‘dayglow’ yellow shirt from 1989-91 has been revealed along with the beautiful laced collar number from 1992-94.

The shirts will officially be launched at the club’s Meadowhall store on Friday October 15 with former players Carl Bradshaw and Mitch Ward pencilled in to make an appearance.

The club said on their website: “This is a ticket only event and you can get your free tickets from our Meadowhall store, there will also be a small number of tickets available at the Bramall Lane Superstore. Be quick as this event is limited to the first 400 supporters. Tickets are limited to two per supporter.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The release of the shirts had been teased earlier in the summer when they appeared in a promotional video ahead of the upcoming season.

The announcement has gone down a storm with Blades fans who have set social media abuzz over the iconic shirts.

@weststeve563 wrote: “WoW just wow best shirts we’ve EVER EVER HAD..!!”

George Baldock in the retro replica Sheffield United away shirt from 1989-91 which is being re-released later this month

@ButlerAndy told the Blades: “That away shirt is gonna sell out, hope you've plenty on order. My first Blades shirt right there.”

@jonnyFrith said: “That says @deanobri1968 to me, loved that shirt and with him especially wearing it.” and @DarthSteelios could barely hide his excitement, posting: “OMG!!! I want both of these!!”

Current captain Billy Sharp in the retro replica Sheffield United home shirt from the 1992-94 season. Picture: @SheffieldUnited