With less than a week to go until the deadline, it’s been another busy day of transfer activity in the second tier – and here’s a round-up of the day’s Championship transfer news, all in one place.

Sheffield United ‘walk away’ from deal for Celtic man over price

United’s deal for Davies has been in the pipeline for some time, but some outlets north of the border are reporting that the Blades were also interested in Celtic’s Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas.

His time at Celtic Park is reportedly coming to an end, and the Daily Mail report that United were interested in taking him on loan – before baulking at his club’s loan fee and also the suggestion that the Blades pay the majority of Barkas’ wages.

Celtic apparently also wanted an option to buy, of around £2.5m, inserted into any prospective deal – before the Blades reportedly walked away.

Bournemouth edging closer to Kieffer Moore signing

Promotion hopefuls Bournemouth are edging closer to the signing of Cardiff’s former Rotherham United and Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore, according to reports in Wales.

Vasilis Barkas of Celtic was linked with Sheffield United before the Blades signed Adam Davies (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Moore was apparently identified by Cherries boss Scott Parker as he targets more firepower for his promotion-chasing squad – although Cardiff are thought to value Moore at £10m, that’s not a fee that will put off the Cherries in their pursuit of Premier League football.

Bournemouth have also been linked with a move for former Newcastle man Andy Carroll, who has impressed at Reading after signing a short-term contract in Berkshire to prove his worth and fitness.

Bournemouth also linked with Peterborough United man Dembele

There is also speculation that Bournemouth are chasing Peterborough United’s star man Siriki Dembele, ahead of this weekend’s clash against the Blades at London Road.

Dembele is widely expected to leave Posh after turning down a number of new contract offers, and a number of other Football League clubs are also monitoring the situation closely ahead of next Monday’s deadline.

As ever with Peterborough players, Dembele wouldn’t come cheap if he was to leave in January – Posh are known for driving a hard bargain with their players, even as they approach the end of their contracts.

Derby ‘demand cash upfront’ if they’re to sell Tom Lawrence

Crisis club Derby County will demand cash upfront for their star man Tom Lawrence if he departs in this window.

Lawrence, who scored twice against the Blades earlier this month, is a target for Bournemouth (again!) but is also on the radar of a number of other clubs looking to take advantage of Derby’s perilous financial situation.

Bristol City could be set for cash windfall if Newcastle United sign Adam Webster from Brighton and Hove Albion

United’s Championship rivals Bristol City could be set for an unexpected cash windfall this month after Newcastle United were linked with their former defender Adam Webster, now of Brighton and Hove Albion.