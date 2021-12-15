Why a Sheffield United transfer move for Brentford striker looks unlikely as things stand after priority position revealed

Any chances of Sheffield United making a January move for Brentford striker Marcus Forss would depend on some of their existing forwards departing Bramall Lane, The Star understands.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 15th December 2021

Forss, the Finland international, was linked with a temporary move to South Yorkshire in the media today, with a host of the Blades’ Championship rivals also credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

With Premier League sides now able to name nine substitutes on their benches, Forss has been a regular in the Brentford matchday squad in recent weeks.

But his gametime has largely come from the bench, although he did catch the eye with four goals in Brentford’s 7-0 EFL Cup win over Oldham back in September.

With star man Ivan Toney set to return shortly after contracting Covid-19, Forss’ first-team chances may be further limited -leading to speculation that he may be allowed to leave in January.

But the Blades already have a plethora of senior forwards on their first-team roster, meaning any move to Bramall Lane is unlikely unless at least one of them moves out.

If they did loan out their striker, Brentford would also carefully choose the club he was dispatched to – and one where Forss is competing with six other strikers for a place would surely carry little appeal.

Marcus Forss of Brentford applauds the crowd after scoring four goals against Oldham. He has been linked with Sheffield United (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The Star revealed recently that Paul Heckingbottom, the Blades manager, has placed a centre-half at the top of his January wishlist, as he sets about reprofiling the squad he inherited from Slavisa Jokanović last month.

Heckingbottom has continued with the back three that Jokanović revisited during the latter stages of his Bramall Lane reign. And with Jack O’Connell still sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery, Jack Robinson is currently the only senior cover for Chris Basham, John Egan and Ben Davies.

That situation may mean that Kacper Lopata’s loan situation is revisited when his temporary stay at Southend United comes to an end at the end of this month. The former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster was sent to the south coast earlier this season, alongside his fellow Bramall Lane youngster Zak Brunt, but has since returned to South Yorkshire for a scan on his injured knee.

