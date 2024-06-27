Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What you need to know about Sheffield United target Sam McCallum, who could make the move to Bramall Lane on a free transfer.

Sheffield United are closing in on a deal for Norwich City man Sam McCallum, but who is he? And what can Blades expect if he signs a deal at Bramall Lane? The Blades have been slow starters in the summer transfer window, with departures required before any significant investment. The Star also understands any transfers involving a fee will be held up by the ongoing potential takeover of the club.

Chris Wilder will be well aware that the recruitment process this summer is one that is likely to rumble on, something that has become common for teams who have fallen out of the Premier League. As the Blades eye a deal for McCallum, we help you get to know him below.

Who is Sam McCallum?

Sam McCallum is a 23-year-old left-back who currently plays for Norwich City, although he his headed for pastures new one way or another, with his contract at Carrow Road set to expire at the end of this month.

The 5ft10” defender started his senior career with Coventry City after being spotted while playing for Herne Bay. He went on to make 25 league appearances before landing a move to Carrow Road in 2020. He was then loaned back to Coventry for another spell, making a further 49 appearances.

McCallum also spent time on loan with QPR, making 17 appearances there, and he leaves Norwich having racked up 50 league outings in all.

What has McCallum said recently?

Having started only 16 league games last season, it’s likely McCallum will want regular first team football wherever he goes next. Speaking in the Spring to the Pink Un, the full-back said: "Not having started for a while, any game I would have come on in or started in, I would have just been buzzing to be involved with," he continued, speaking to official club channels.

"I love playing with the boys and that was a good one. It was tough coming in for the derby but I enjoyed every minute of it. It was a proud moment for me and my family (scoring against Huddersfield Town). Coming on, I felt like I needed to make an impact on the game. Obviously it was 0-0 at half time and Dimi had come off injured. I just needed to come on and make a change in the game. I've sort of had to make the most of the minutes I've been given. Basically I've just had to go all out. I had 45 minutes to do that, luckily I got the goal quite early on in the second half which was really good."

Why are Norwich City releasing him?

Norwich and McCallum did not agree a new contract, with the Canaries moving on from David Wagner this summer. But had Wagner stayed, things may have been different. The former Canaries boss said as recently as March: "This is someone I would love to see further here at the football club. We have to see about his thoughts, but the truth is that at the moment there are more important things than contract situations.

"But everything he's shown so far is enough to convince me that he is a player I'd like to work with. He is for sure one of the most improved players in the last four or five months, developing from a defence-minded full-back to an attack-minded full-back. He really attacks the red zone and is front-footed.