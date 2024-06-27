Crash out could accelerate big Sheffield Wednesday contract call - ex-Owl scores historic goal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Reggae Boyz fell to a 3-1 defeat against Ecuador at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a result that takes them to eight defeats in their eight all-time Copa America matches. Two defeats in their opening two matches mean Jamaica are out of the tournament. They face a final group stage match with Venezuela in the early hours of Monday morning.
The Star reported earlier this week that no firm decision has been made by Bernard with regard to his future despite the fact his one-year deal with the club is set to expire in the coming days. Wednesday have offered the former Manchester United youngster fresh terms at S6, though other clubs are said to be interested in signing the 23-year-old. It is expected the end of Jamaica’s Copa America experience could well accelerate a decision.
Jamaica’s Ecuador clash was lost in controversy as VAR continued to dominate the landscape of their tournament. Kendry Páez’s second for Ecuador arriving on the stroke of half-time after a lengthy check before Jamaica were denied a penalty for handball that would have opened up the chance to make it 2-2. It was denied after another time-consuming VAR odyssey. A goal in their opening match against Mexico was also scrubbed out on review.
Former Wednesday favourite Michail Antonio had reduced the 2-0 half-time Ecuador lead for Bernard’s side, scoring what was Jamaica’s first-ever goal in the Copa America. The current Owl was substituted at half-time with one-time Wednesday player of the year Michael Hector brought on in his place. It is the second match running that that exchange has been made, with Hector having come on for Bernard 68 minutes into a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mexico.