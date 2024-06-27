Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Di’Shon Bernard’s Jamaica crashed out of the Copa America in controversial circumstances overnight - though it could prove appropriate timing for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Reggae Boyz fell to a 3-1 defeat against Ecuador at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a result that takes them to eight defeats in their eight all-time Copa America matches. Two defeats in their opening two matches mean Jamaica are out of the tournament. They face a final group stage match with Venezuela in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Star reported earlier this week that no firm decision has been made by Bernard with regard to his future despite the fact his one-year deal with the club is set to expire in the coming days. Wednesday have offered the former Manchester United youngster fresh terms at S6, though other clubs are said to be interested in signing the 23-year-old. It is expected the end of Jamaica’s Copa America experience could well accelerate a decision.

Jamaica’s Ecuador clash was lost in controversy as VAR continued to dominate the landscape of their tournament. Kendry Páez’s second for Ecuador arriving on the stroke of half-time after a lengthy check before Jamaica were denied a penalty for handball that would have opened up the chance to make it 2-2. It was denied after another time-consuming VAR odyssey. A goal in their opening match against Mexico was also scrubbed out on review.