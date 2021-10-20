What Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White told his Sheffield United teammates after being sent off against Millwall

The Wolves loanee will miss Sunday’s South Yorkshire derby at Barnsley after being shown a second yellow card against Millwall, after referee Matthew Donohue felt he dived in an attempt to win a penalty.

Gibbs-White had earlier been booked for a lunge on Jake Cooper and watched helplessly from the sidelines as Cooper scored an injury-time winner for the Lions, after Billy Sharp’s penalty had cancelled out Jed Wallace’s opener.

“Morgs getting sent off stalled us a little bit again,” Sharp said.

“I’ve not seen it again so I don’t know, but he said he felt something so he went down, which you would do.

“I just don’t get why their player didn’t go off as well. You’d have to ask the referee that.”

Sharp was referring to an incident in the second half when George Saville, already on a yellow card, fouled the advancing John Fleck as he drove through midfield.

Referee Matthew Donohue sends off Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United during their defeat to Millwall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

It was the clearest “professional foul” many in the ground could remember but Donohue did not agree – much to the frustration of everyone connected with United, and no doubt to Saville’s relief.