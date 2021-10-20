Morgan Gibbs-White red card - Sheffield United midfielder sent off against Millwall... make up your own mind

The Blades midfielder, on loan from Wolves, had already been booked in the first half for a rash challenge when in the 54th minute he picked up another caution for simulation in the box.

It was a big call that made United’s task all the more difficult against the Lions who had frustrated the lacklustre Blades for the majority of the match in which the home side had drawn level through a Billy Sharp penalty after Millwall had gone in front through Jed Wallace’s opener.

Jake Cooper eventually won the game for the visitors in injury time.

Slavisa Jokanovic said of the red card: “It was so naive (from Gibbs-White). The referee interpreted that it was not a fair play action and showed him a yellow card and I cannot complain a lot about this decision even if it did kill us.”

While skipper Sharp added: “I haven't seen it. He says he felt something so he went down, which you would do.”

To make matters worse, Millwall should have gone down to ten men, when George Saville, who had already ebeen booked, fouled John Fleck in the middle of the park as the Blades mdfielder broke forward, but ref Matthew Donohue kept his card in his pocket on that occasion.

Referee Matthew Donohue give the red card to Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall at Bramall Lane. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Gibbs-White will now miss United's match against Barnsley at Oakwell on Sunday through suspension.