Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United: What Town boss Carlos Corberán made of derby-day draw

Town saw a goal disallowed in the first half while United saw a late John Fleck chance touched onto the post by Lee Nicholls.

Town also had a penalty appeal turned down and Corberán said: “I saw the team maybe perform better than the result and that was very positive.

"In the first half if I divide into three blocks of 15 minutes, we dominated the first 15 and the last 15.

"We tried to adapt our behaviours in defence and be more attacking in our pitch.

"In the second half there were moments for both teams but the team was trying to create chances and have the ball more in the offensive half than we did in previous games. It's true we couldn't find a way.

"We had ways to score. Set pieces, which we did but we had a goal disallowed. Counter-attacks and we didn't counter-attack enough in the second half.”

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan gestures on the touchline against Sheffield United: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

On the disallowed goal, believed to have been ruled out because Town striker Danny Ward was offside as the ball found its way in, Corberán said: "I haven't watched it back but the feeling from the players was that it wasn't a foul.

“I know it's a complicated situation for the referee.