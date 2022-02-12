Sheffield United's Sander Berge (left) and Huddersfield Town's Jon Russell battle for the ball: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Huddersfield Town v Sheffield United: Blades player ratings on frustrating afternoon for United strikers

Sheffield United couldn’t cut the gap between themselves and Huddersfield Town this afternoon as they drew 0-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 3:44 pm

Town saw a first-half goal disallowed when Jon Russell’s header found its way past Wes Foderingham, while the Blades hit the post later in the game through John Fleck.

Oli McBurnie enjoyed a few chances on his return to the side, as the Blades moved seventh in the table ahead of the day’s 3pm kick-off.

Here’s how our man rated the Blades’ players.

1. Wes Foderingham 5

Hardly had a meaningful save to make, and felt he was fouled when he was eventually beaten by Jon Russell’s header. Fortunately, referee James Linington agreed

2. Jayden Bogle 5.5

Could have had an assist with a good deep cross which McBurnie headed at the goalkeeper and got a few centres in

3. Chris Basham 6

A brilliant piece of defending saw him get across and snuff out the danger from Thomas' low cross as Danny Ward prepared to pounce from close range.

4. John Egan 6

Kept Ward quiet alongside his fellow defenders and can be pleased with his afternoon’s work

