What Sheffield United want for Sander Berge as interest begins to ramp up

Berge, aged 24, has been linked with a move away from South Yorkshire following United’s defeat by Nottingham Forest in last month’s Championship play-off semi-finals, with his representatives known to be sounding out potential buyers across the continent.

United paid £22m to acquire Berge from Genk 29 month ago, inserting a £45m trigger into his four-and-a-half year contract. This was reduced by £10m following their relegation from the Premier League, meaning Paul Heckingbottom’s employers would be obliged to sell Berge if another club agreed to pay that fee and the player requested a move.

Sander Berge has been a star performer for Norway during their Nations League matches in the last couple of weeks (Photo by JAVAD PARSA/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Although United will attempt to recoup as much of that as possible should he depart before the start of the 2022/23 season, sources close to the club have suggested its board of directors could be tempted to accept a lesser offer provided it is above the fee they paid to lure Berge to England.

Arsenal, Newcastle and Napoli were all linked with him following United’s slide out of the top-flight but a concrete offer failed to materialise.

Despite insisting they are under no pressure to sell any of their leading names, United, who have now officially confirmed their new kit deal with Italian manufacturer Errea, privately acknowledge that Berge and his agent are exploring their options in the transfer market.