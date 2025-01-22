Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in these 35 great photos of jubilant away end during Swansea City win

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United supporters again defied a strange fixture schedule and followed their side in their numbers all the way to South Wales last night. And they were rewarded with three more big points in the race for promotion, although they won’t have seen much from United’s first-half display to warm their hearts on a bitterly cold evening.

But goals from Rhian Brewster and Harrison Burrows in the second half turned things around for the Blades, who returned to the top of the table ahead of Leeds’ chance to reply on Wednesday evening at home to Norwich City. Have a flick through our fan gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise...

