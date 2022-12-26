Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, admits he heard no post-match complaints about John Egan's red card which marred their impressive 3-1 victory over Coventry City at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

United moved eight points clear of third-placed Blackburn Rovers by beating the Sky Blues, who saw a penalty saved by Wes Foderingham before star man Viktor Gyokeres made amends somewhat by pulling a goal back.

Heckingbottom's men finished the game with 10 men after Egan saw red for twice fouling Gyokeres, meaning the Blades will be without him on Thursday evening when they travel to Blackpool's Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Blades chief said: "I was only half-watching but I've not heard any complaints, which makes me think it's a second booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not 100 per cent sure but I'm going off everyone's reaction and when I watch it back I wouldn't be surprised to see that he checked Gyokeres."

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quiet game burst into life when United went ahead through James McAtee, after good work from Iliman Ndiaye. Ciaran Clark headed United 2-0 ahead from Ollie Norwood's superb free-kick, before Tommy Doyle scored in front of the Kop with his first touch after coming off the bench.

"The first goal was a real big moment," Heckingbottom said. "Coventry paid us a lot of respect by changing how they played and slowing it down, so we had to take control and the goal settled us down. We were good from that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Egan of Sheffield United reacts after being shown a red card by referee Matt Donohue against Coventry City (George Wood/Getty Images)

"Look at Ollie's delivery for Ciaran's header, Sander [Berge] with his cross for the third goal, and Tommy scores with his first touch. We have players with big moments in them. Even defensively. A big tackle from Anel [Ahmedhodzic], Wes's penalty save. I think that's why we have been in decent form."

Advertisement Hide Ad