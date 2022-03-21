Wisdom had trained with United for a spell, as Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff looked to plot their way through the rest of the campaign amid a remarkable injury crisis.

The loss of George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Charlie Goode and Ben Davies has decimated the right side of their defence, with left-footed midfielder Ben Osborn and teenager Kyron Gordon performing admirably at right wing-back and right centre-half in recent weeks.

Blades boss shows nasty streak in half-time 'telling off' to inspire derby win

Wisdom, who can operate in either position, emerged as a possible acquisition because of his free agent status, meaning he can sign for clubs outside the usual transfer windows.

But the 28-year-old, who has also been training with Birmingham City this season, will not become a Blade after an assessment of his current fitness levels.

“We’re serious about bringing someone in,” boss Heckingbottom said after Saturday’s victory over Barnsley, which saw the injury-hit Blades regain their place in the Championship play-offs.

Andre Wisdom, formerly of Liverpool and Derby County, had been training with Sheffield United (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“You can see how light we are, and it's no disrespect to Kyron, who's helped us keep two clean sheets in our last two games. That's been fantastic for him.

“But at the minute he's the only one [on the right]. We've got Egs and Robbo and that's it.

“But Andre isn't at the level for us to bring him in and use him. So we'll be looking at other things if they are there.