Sheffield United v Barnsley: Blades boss delighted with victory after challenges thrown at his side

United have faced an unforgiving fixture schedule after a spate of postponements over the Christmas period, and have also had to compete with an ever-rising list of injuries that has constantly threatened their play-off push.

Billy Sharp was added to the rising list of injury concerns when he limped off during the Blades’ 2-0 win over Barnsley, with boss Heckingbottom admitting he is “anxious” about Sharp’s fitness ahead of a scan on his hamstring.

But the former Reds defender and manager admitted: “I’m delighted in the end.

“It’s been a long slog for a long period of time and with the effort the lads have put in, and the things niggling at me, like teams cancelling on us and the injuries, I think it’s right we sign off with victory.

“The players need a lot of credit. We’ve had players putting themselves forward to be on the bench when not fit. Playing out of position, playing every week.

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United applauds the fans after victory over Barnsley at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“There’s always been a big moment, be it a goal from Bill or a bit of magic from Morgan or a big save from Wes. It’s fitting we sign off with a win and get ready for the last six games.”