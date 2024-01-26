Ben Godfrey has struggled for minutes at Everton this season. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ben Godfrey is "frustrated" at his lack of minutes at Everton, boss Sean Dyche has admitted, amid late-window transfer links with Sheffield United and Leeds United. The £20m signing has played just three times this season, with United in the market for centre-half cover and competition for the second half of the season.

United have also been linked with Godfrey's Everton teammate Mason Holgate, who is enduring a similarly frustrating time on the periphery at Championship promotion-chasers Southampton. Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest is another potential target ahead of next Thursday's transfer deadline.

A one-cap England international, Godfrey has struggled to dislodge James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite as Dyche's first-choice centre-half pairing and speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup clash with Luton this weekend, the Toffees boss was asked about the 26-year-old's Goodison Park situation.

“Ben is going along well," Dyche said. "His attitude is outstanding here, he’s well thought of in the group. He hasn’t had as much game-time, he’s frustrated by that, obviously. I must make it clear, he's not frustrated with me and the situation, he’s frustrated not to play. But he is a fantastic pro and continues pushing himself and the group. And that’s what kind of guy he is."