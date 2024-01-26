Injury complicates Sheffield United transfer decision as Chris Wilder drops Ivo Grbic hint
Sheffield United facing transfer conundrum ahead of final week of January transfer window
Chris Wilder may have an extra decision to make in the final week of the January transfer window after admitting that Sheffield United's goalkeeping department will potentially be one body heavy when Ivo Grbic's move to Bramall Lane is confirmed. The giant goalkeeper is close to completing his move from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.
Grbic was given the green light to travel to England after featuring on the bench for Diego Simeone's side in their victory at Granada and underwent a medical earlier this week. Boss Wilder, notoriously coy about transfer business for fear of jeopardising moves, felt certain enough about the deal to briefly talk about it in his press conference ahead of this weekend's FA Cup tie at home to Brighton.
But Grbic's imminent arrival potentially gives him an extra headache in the goalkeeper department, which is already well-stocked by the presence of Wes Foderingham, Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah. Wilder has already signalled his intention to avoid his squad becoming too bloated in the second half of the season and has sanctioned Ismaila Coulibaly's departure on loan, potentially to a side in Portugal.
But, asked if he could let one of his goalkeepers leave after Grbic's signing, Wilder said: "Adam's injured at the moment, so we'll see what we have to do in the next week. It is possibly one heavy so we'll make a decision. We'll make a call on that."
Despite declining the invitation to discuss Grbic in detail until he was signed, sealed and delivered, Wilder did drop a hint about the need for long-term planning in such a key department after Foderingham, Davies and Amissah all entered the final six months of their Blades contracts. "We've got three goalkeepers out of contract as well," Wilder said, "so it's something we had to look at as well, in terms of bolstering that department."
"It's a deal we'll talk about when it gets over the line," Wilder, who yesterday hailed the signing of highly-rated Irish youngster Sam Curtis as one the Blades' future, added. "You'd like to think there are a lot of good reasons we're trying to sign these players, as shown by Ben [Brereton Diaz]'s performance at the weekend. And hopefully the two or three we're looking to bring in, whether they're 18-year-olds for the future or going straight in, there's a reason we want to bring the boys to the club. To make us better in every way."