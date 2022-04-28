What Millwall boss Gary Rowett said about future of Sheffield United forward Oli Burke after transfer talk

Burke, who is under contract at Bramall Lane for one more year after this summer, is on loan at The Den and has caught the eye in the Lions’ late push for the play-offs.

But Rowett doesn’t see a great deal in the declarations from either party.

“The way I see that is Oli has been asked the question,” Rowett told the South London Press.

“He’s at Millwall at the moment, and he’s obviously got to sound enthused about the prospect of staying. I don’t think he said more than any other player on loan would feel like they have to say.

“I don’t think Sheffield United have said any more than they have to say. It’s not like I’m sat here saying: ‘We bid X’. Everyone is just stating the obvious.

Oliver Burke celebrates a goal for Millwall during his loan spell from Sheffield United (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“If someone speculated about one of our players, I would be saying that same – that he is our player, unless someone comes in with an offer.

“I don’t think anyone has done anything that normally wouldn’t be done at this stage of the season. We’ll always be respectful of any club – if a player is contracted to them then he is their player.

“What happens at the end of the season and start of the next season, there will be a lot of conversations and lots of different possibilities for a number of these players.

“All I can say, like I have done before, is that he has done really well for us. If he hadn’t been injured, we’d have seen more goals and assists. That’s why we brought him in.”