Sheffield United’s already-slim hopes of acquiring James McAtee on a permanent basis have been effectively ended by reports that the England U21 starlet is rated at £25million by his parent club, Manchester City.

The youngster overcame a tough start to life at Bramall Lane to establish himself as a key member of the Blades squad which sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League, impressing coaching staff, teammates and supporters alike with his ability and also his attitude in acclimatising to life in the Championship during his first senior loan away from the Etihad.

Alongside City teammate Tommy Doyle, McAtee bought into life at Bramall Lane and was named the club’s young player of the year recently. Gaining promotion to the Premier League, coupled with City’s vast reserves of attacking talent, led some Blades fans to speculate whether he may be potentially on the Blades’ radar on a permanent basis this summer.

But news that City value one of their brightest young stars at around £25m means the idea, already fanciful at best, is effectively a non-starter. United’s finances have been improved by promotion but there is not expected to be any repeat of the spending last seen in the Premier League, with United still paying for a number of their expensive acquisitions made in that two-year period.

United’s best chance of seeing McAtee, who scored in what as it stands was his final appearance for the club in Monday’s victory at Birmingham City, in a red and white shirt again therefore rests on the loan market, with United understood to be keen for him to return next season.

They will face stiff competition in that regard, with Leeds and Burnley amongst the latest clubs to be linked with McAtee. But United beat a number of clubs to McAtee’s signature in the summer and their work with both McAtee and Doyle has impressed City’s hierarchy, as well as the players themselves - a factor which could tip the balance in their favour if City decide to loan out McAtee once more and expose him to the rigours of Premier League football.

