Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Birmingham as Tommy Doyle feelings made clear

3 . George Baldock 7

No quarter given as ever from the wing-back but some concern when he went down in the second half after copping a sore one from Longelo as the two contested Egan's pass. After a bit of treatment which looked to be focused on his left knee, he made way for Berge but took his place on the bench rather than disappearing instantly for treatment which you would imagine is a good sign Photo: Simon Bellis