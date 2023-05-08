Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Birmingham as Tommy Doyle feelings made clear

Sheffield United signed off their time in the Championship with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City, which took their total for the season to 91 points.
Goals from Oli McBurnie and James McAtee sealed three more points for the Blades, who celebrated again with their travelling support after the game. The Blades fans had earlier made their feelings over Tommy Doyle clear, chanting to the on-loan Manchester City man: “We want you to stay.”
Here’s how we rated United's players in their final-day victory ...
1. Webb cops one
Referee David Webb is consoled by players of Sheffield United after being hit by a ball (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) Photo: Matthew Lewis
2. Adam Davies 6
Made a rare start in goal with Foderingham on the bench and wasn't at his most convincing when he tried to punch Bacuna's cross and Jutkiewicz headed against the crossbar. A poor kick out cleared Robinson's head by some margin but he dealt well with his first real save, a piledriver from Bellingham and settled after that, having little chance of keeping out Sanderson's effort Photo: Paul Thomas
3. George Baldock 7
No quarter given as ever from the wing-back but some concern when he went down in the second half after copping a sore one from Longelo as the two contested Egan's pass. After a bit of treatment which looked to be focused on his left knee, he made way for Berge but took his place on the bench rather than disappearing instantly for treatment which you would imagine is a good sign Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Chris Basham 7.5
Will probably have had flashbacks to Blackburn away last year when pitted against Reda Khadra but the former Blades loanee barely had a sniff against him as Basham used every ounce of nous and experience to deal with him. Also produced a beautiful cross to pick out McBurnie in the middle for his goal, proving once again there reall is only one Chris Basham Photo: Matthew Lewis