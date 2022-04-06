Sheffield United boss's message to Blades fans ahead of exciting promotion run-in

Paul Heckingbottom has called on Sheffield United’s supporters to “enjoy” the promotion run in, after the Blades put their play-off fate back in their own hands with victory 0ver QPR.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:09 pm

Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over the R’s sent the Blades back into the top six with six games of the regular season remaining – four of which will be played at Bramall Lane.

With United unbeaten in S2 since October, those games represent undoubtedly their biggest opportunity to cement their play-off spot and give themselves a chance of reclaiming the Premier League spot they surrendered last season.

The "boring" script matchwinner is sticking to despite promotion confidence

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Asked if Bramall Lane was becoming a place that opposition teams fear, Heckingbottom admitted: “We want it to be that way for the remainder of the season and hopefully beyond.

“Our approach will still be the same, we want to go and win. If you look at the results elsewhere, it's the best time of the season.

“Every minute of the 90 is intense and every moment means something. You've got to enjoy it. The fans have got to enjoy it but also turn up and really back the boys.

Selfless McBurnie continues to put team first after fan reaction against QPR

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Because at the minute things are going well. They’re seeing a team putting a shift in and willing to put their bodies on the line to try and get the points for them. Hopefully that's appreciated.”

United return to Bramall Lane this weekend to face second-placed AFC Bournemouth, seeking three more points towards securing their own place back in the Premier League after being relegated in 2019/20.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

BladesPremier LeaguePaul HeckingbottomQPR