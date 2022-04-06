Sheffield United boss's message to Blades fans ahead of exciting promotion run-in

Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over the R’s sent the Blades back into the top six with six games of the regular season remaining – four of which will be played at Bramall Lane.

With United unbeaten in S2 since October, those games represent undoubtedly their biggest opportunity to cement their play-off spot and give themselves a chance of reclaiming the Premier League spot they surrendered last season.

Asked if Bramall Lane was becoming a place that opposition teams fear, Heckingbottom admitted: “We want it to be that way for the remainder of the season and hopefully beyond.

“Our approach will still be the same, we want to go and win. If you look at the results elsewhere, it's the best time of the season.

“Every minute of the 90 is intense and every moment means something. You've got to enjoy it. The fans have got to enjoy it but also turn up and really back the boys.

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Because at the minute things are going well. They’re seeing a team putting a shift in and willing to put their bodies on the line to try and get the points for them. Hopefully that's appreciated.”