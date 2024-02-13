The game has been immortalised as one of the most controversial games in the competition's long history. A quarter-final between the two sides was locked at 1-1 when Alan Kelly, the United goalkeeper, put the ball out for injured striker Lee Morris to receive treatment. Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour attempted to return it to United from the resulting throw-in, but Gunners striker Kanu raced onto the loose ball and squared for an unmarked Marc Overmars to tap home. Cue bedlam.

Incensed United players surrounded the referee and confronted Overmars and Kanu. Then-Blades boss Steve Bruce briefly attempted to take his side off the pitch. But the goal stood, indecent but not illegal, and play eventually continued, with Arsenal leading 2-1 and deciding not to do the decent thing and let the Blades score an equaliser to chalk off the illegitimate strike.

After the game Arsenal did offer a replay - which curiously took place at Highbury rather than Bramall Lane - and the second game again finished 2-1 to Arsenal, booking their place in the semi-finals of the competition. At the time Bruce described the goal as “perhaps the most sickening moment of my entire career. That goal I will never forget as long as I live”.

United’s squad from that day have all long retired from playing, with some going on to have varied careers. But what happened to them in the quarter-century since, with one sadly no longer with us?

1 . Alan Kelly A modern-day Blades legend, Kelly represented Blackburn, Stockport and Birmingham City after his long spell at Bramall Lane ended. He later moved into coaching with Preston, the Republic of Ireland national team – who he represented as a player - and Everton. Also keeps in touch with another former club, Preston, on the media side of things.

2 . Shaun Derry Another who moved into coaching after hanging up his playing boots, with spells in charge of Notts County and Cambridge United before he returned to Crystal Palace as an academy coach. He was promoted to first-team coach under Patrick Vieira and is now at fellow Premier League side Wolves as Gary O'Neil's assistant

3 . Lee Sandford A former defender who held a degree in sports science and coaching, Sandford went down a completely different path after retiring from football and ended up being a financial trader and mentor. His book, Goals to Gold: Trading the football pitch for the financial markets, was released a decade ago and he also mentored aspiring traders through his own college