Derek Geary scores the winning goal against Millwall: Ady Kerry

Millwall v Sheffield United: Coaching, driving, still playing... What happened to Blades side from infamous tunnel brawl, 18 years ago?

Sheffield United’s clash with Millwall tomorrow afternoon brings back memories of one of the most infamous half-time incidents in the club’s history, as players from both sides clashed at The Den 18 years ago.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 25th February 2022, 4:14 pm

Both sides were reduced to 10 men when United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny and home defender Kevin Muscat were sent off for their parts in a half-time tunnel brawl.

That, and boss Neil Warnock’s reaction, was captured by cameras filming the brilliant Warnock documentary, and the then-Blades boss was in his element after Derek Geary volleyed home a late winner for his side after defender Phil Jagielka went in goal for the entire second half.

But what happened to the Blades XI from that game? Click through our photo gallery to find out…

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

1. Paddy Kenny

Infamously sent off in this game after being headbutted in a half-time brawl, Kenny later helped United into the Premier League. Still living locally, Kenny released his autobiography last year and owns his own transport business

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales

2. Del Geary

An unlikely matchwinner with a superb volley, Geary won over Blades fans despite his previous links to the other side of the Steel City and remains a Blade to this day, graduating from the Blades' U18s coach to the head of their famed academy

Photo: ADY KERRY

Photo Sales

3. Chris Morgan

After spells as United’s U23 coach and caretaker manager, the former Blades skipper later worked as assistant manager at Chesterfield and Port Vale before turning his hand to football agency

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Leigh Bromby

One of three former Owls in the Blades line-up that day, Bromby had two spells at Bramall Lane as a player and also moved into coaching after hanging up his boots. After spells at Leeds and Huddersfield, he became Town’s head of football operations in 2020

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
MillwallPaddy KennyNeil WarnockBlades
Next Page
Page 1 of 3