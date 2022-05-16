What channel is Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United on? Play-Off semi-final team news, kick-off time, referee and bookies odds

Paul Heckingbottom hopes to end Sheffield United’s dismal record in the play-offs but his team have it all to do going to the City Ground needing a one goal swing to have any chance of progressing to the final.

United failed to make home advantage count in the first leg losing 2-1 and it could have been worse for the Blades as the visitors missed a host of chances. But the late goal by Sander Berge has given the Blades a glimmer of hope going into this second leg.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heckingbottom is no stranger to the play-offs having played with the Sheffield Wednesday squad who won promotion from League One back in 2005 being a part of the team that overturned a 2-1 deficit and going on to win the game 4-2 in extra time at the Millennium Stadium.

He also managed Barnsley to League One play-off success, beating Millwall 3-1 in the final.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 7.45.

Is the match on TV and what channel is it on?

The second leg of the play-offs will once again be live on Sky Sports Football and the coverage is set to start at 19:30.

Who is the referee?

Premier League official Michael Oliver is the man in the middle and this is the first time he has been referee in matches involving either side this season.

Will VAR be in use at the City Ground?

VAR will not be in use for the second leg of the play-offs as it wasn’t in the first leg. And with a 200 million prize for the victor at the end of it. It’s difficult to see why the EFL has decided not to use VAR in the playoffs this season, as Sheffield United had a call for a penalty which if it had been reviewed it might have been given. VAR will be in use forall three EFL Play-Off Finals.

Bookies Odds?

The bookmakers make Nottingham Forest favourites to go through having a one goal advantage and being in front of their home fans. Bet365 has given Forest 6/5 to progress to the final as for Sheffield United they currently stand at 12/5 going into this second leg tie.

Team news