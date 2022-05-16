'Nottingham Forest are good, but...' - Sheffield United star plays down first leg showing

The Blades head to the City Ground for the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final wearing the underdogs tag having turned in a farly sloppy display at Bramall Lane.

However, there is not too much emphasis being placed on that performance, with one player acknowledging that for all of Forest’s capabilities, United are more than a match for STeve Cooper’s side.

Jack Robinson of Sheffield Utd during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final match against Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane. Darren Staples / Sportimage

“They're obviously up there for a reason they've done really well under Coops this season and they are dangerous, they have got good forwards,” said defender Jack Robinson, himself a former Forest player. “But so have we, we were just poor on the day and they were better than us. It's just about changing that around.”

Robinson added: “It's just being tighter. If we look at the game we had as many chances as well we just weren't good enough in around the six yard box. We have looked back at the videos, we had loads of crosses but we just never had people in the box to finish them chances off. They are going to get chances because they are a good team but we just need to be stronger and tighter and put on a better performance.”

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom manager and assistant coach Stuart McCall. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United were noticeably better in the second half of the match on Saturday but two defensive mistakes had them 2-0 down before Sander Berge’s late headed goal meant it was all to play for in Nottingham on Tuesday.

"The only thing we can take really is the goal [from Berge],” said Robinson. “We were OK in the second half, a little bit better. It was a poor performance in the first half, we weren;t at it, we weren't sharp enough, kept giving the ball away in silly areas.