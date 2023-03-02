Everything you need to know ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to face Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United take on Blackburn Rovers this weekend at Ewood Park and make the trip to Lancashire in good spirits after they dumped Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup last time out. Substitute Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal of the game 11 minutes from time at Bramall Lane.

The Blades will now face Blackburn in the quarter-final so Saturday’s match will be used as both sides to sound eachother out. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side beat top flight outfit Leicester City on Tuesday night at the King Power Stadium after goals by Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics.

Both sides have had impressive seasons in the Championship and have their sights set on promotion. Sheffield United remain 2nd in the table after their 1-0 win over Watford last weekend and are seven points above 3rd position Middlesbrough with a game in hand.

Rovers, on the other hand, are 4th and are three points inside the play-offs. They have been in decent form over recent times and are unbeaten in their last 10 outings in all competitions. Here is a look at everything you need to know ahead of the upcoming clash...

What time does Blackburn Rovers Vs Sheffield United kick-off?

Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United kicks-offs at 12:30 (GMT) and is the early game in the Championship on Saturday. It is being held at Ewood Park which holds 31,367 fans.

Where can you watch Blackburn Rovers Vs Sheffield United?

The game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football to those who are subscribed to the channel. It can also be watched on the SkyGo app on smartphone, laptop or tablet devices. Audio commentary is also provided on the Blades’ official club website. Season passes are £45 and one-month passes are £4.50.

What is the latest team news regarding both Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United?

Bradley Dack, Daniel Ayala, Thomas Kaminski, Sam Barnes and Jake Batty are all out of action for Blackburn due to injury. Key man Ben Brereton Diaz sat out of their game against Leicester last time out due to suspension in the FA Cup but is now available again.

As for Sheffield United, illness in the squad proved to be an issue ahead of the Spurs game. Defender Ciaran Clark was one who had to sit out. Jack O’Connell, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster are all still in the treatment room. Ndiaye and Sander Berge didn’t start against Antonio Conte’s side on Wednesday night as Heckingbottom opted to rest them from the start.

Blackburn Rovers Vs Sheffield United head-to-head

Sheffield United won the reverse fixture 3-0 earlier this season at Bramall Lane courtesy of a brace by Ndiaye and Oliver Norwood’s goal. In terms of how they have fared against Blackburn traditionally, the two sides have been pretty even in the past but the Blades just hold the advantage. The duo have drawn 36 times in the past.

Sheffield United wins: 61

Draws: 36