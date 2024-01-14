All the latest headlines coming out of Bramall Lane as the January transfer window gathers pace

Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham

Sheffield United are enjoying a week away from the pressure of the Premier League relegation battle. The Blades would have been pleased to see Burnley and Luton Town cancel each other out on Friday evening to ensure they both remain within touching distance and Chris Wilder's side will be looking to take advantage next week against West Ham United.

The transfer window is open, of course, and after making the decision to cancel Luke Thomas' loan on Friday night, Chris Wilder may well be keen to add to his squad before United's next game. Here's a look at some of the headlines coming out of Bramall Lane this morning

United show Mepham interest

According to Alan Nixon, Sheffield United are interested in signing Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham this month. The Blades have the leakiest defence in the top division at present and shoring that up ought to be seen as a priority for Wilder moving forward.

As such, there has been talk of a move for a goalkeeper, while Mepham would certainly provide experience and depth in the middle of the defensive line. The Wales international has made just five league appearances for the Cherries this season and that lack of game time has seen him linked with a move away this month, with Leeds United one team said to be keeping tabs.

However, according to Nixon, the Blades could be set to offer Mepham a Premier League lifeline. Mepham has been asked about his lack of game time recently and he admitted he has given a move this month thought.

"Naturally you have to," he told the Daily Echo earlier this month. "I have been at the club a long time. I am probably - in football terms - coming to the peak of a career now at 26.

“The next couple of years are important for me. I'll hopefully have the Euros in the summer. It's important to play week-in-week-out. If you are not getting the game time you want and need to you have to be open to all options."

New contract in the offing

Sheffield United are pushing to tie down the long-term future of Oliver Arblaster, according to Teamtalk. Arblaster's current deal is ticking down towards a summer expiration and the Blades are keen to keep the promising teenager around at Bramall Lane.

Arblaster spent the first half of the season on loan with Port Vale, making 26 appearances in all competitions, but he has been recalled by Chris Wilder and might even have a role to play over the second half of the season. United announced Andre Brooks' new deal on Friday evening with the club securing the midfielder for the next three and a half years.