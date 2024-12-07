West Brom vs Sheffield United injury news with 7 out and 1 doubtful

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 7th Dec 2024, 12:55 BST

Sheffield United are back in action this weekend

Sheffield United face a trip to The Hawthorns to face West Brom as they look to keep their momentum going. The Blades are eyeing an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season under the guidance of Chris Wilder.

They won 1-0 at home to Sunderland last time out with midfielder Tom Davies getting himself on the scoresheet against the Black Cats.

Sheffield United are finding ways to win games and will be in for a tough test against a Baggies’ side who are tough to break down. Here is a look at some of the latest injury news....

West Brom's centre-back remains out of action.

1. Semi Ajayi - out

West Brom's centre-back remains out of action. | Getty Images

The striker has had rotten luck on the injury front and remains out.

2. Daryl Dike - out

The striker has had rotten luck on the injury front and remains out. | Getty Images

He has only played three times for the Baggies since his loan move from San Diego.

3. Paddy McNair - out

He has only played three times for the Baggies since his loan move from San Diego. | Getty Images

He missed their trip to Preston last weekend and will have to be assessed.

4. Grady Diangana - doubt

He missed their trip to Preston last weekend and will have to be assessed. | Getty Images

