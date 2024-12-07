West Brom vs Sheffield United injury news with 7 out and 1 doubtful

Sheffield United face a trip to The Hawthorns to face West Brom as they look to keep their momentum going. The Blades are eyeing an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season under the guidance of Chris Wilder.
They won 1-0 at home to Sunderland last time out with midfielder Tom Davies getting himself on the scoresheet against the Black Cats.
Sheffield United are finding ways to win games and will be in for a tough test against a Baggies’ side who are tough to break down. Here is a look at some of the latest injury news....