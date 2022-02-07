Wes Foderingham warns Sheffield United to expect more of the same from West Brom in "big game"

Foderingham watched from the bench as the Baggies scored four times inside the first hour to put the Blades to the sword back in August, shortly after Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Arsenal was agreed in principle.

Michael Verrips, who started in goal in Ramsdale’s absence, struggled with the aerial bombardment from Albion at every throw in and set-piece.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

And Foderingham, who has taken the No.1 shirt after the departures of Verrips and Ramsdale’s replacement, Robin Olsen, expects more of the same at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night – despite the Baggies’ change of manager, with Steve Bruce replacing the departed Valérien Ismaël.

“It's a big game,” the former Rangers goalkeeper admitted.

“Early on in the season, we went there and it was a terrible evening for us. And I’m expecting a similar approach from them. I don’t think much will change.

“We know what to expect but we’re performing well and focusing on ourselves. The Championship is a funny league, you can fall away after losing a few and climb after winning a few. It’s about consistency and picking up the points.”