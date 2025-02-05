Sheffield United welcome Pompey to Bramall Lane this weekend.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho will leave it late before making a decision on the fitness of striker Mark O’Mahony for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United.

Mahony, who signed on loan from Premier League Brighton in the summer, has been out with a side strain since November but returned to training last week. The 20-year-old was not fit in time to face Burnley at Fratton Park last weekend but could be on the bus north to Sheffield this weekend.

Pompey trio Jacob Farrell, Paddy Lane and Ibane Bowat are all expected to be out for the rest of the season. Jordan Williams, Regan Poole and Kusini Yengi are also expected to be unavailable this weekend but O’Mahony could return, his manager confirmed on Wednesday.

“Whether he’s available for this weekend or not, I don’t know,” Mousinho told the News of his on-loan striker. “He's been training this week, he had a full training session today. We’ll see how he is after that training session, have another check on him Friday and go from there, but it's much more positive for Mark than it has been over the past few weeks.

“There's definitely a possibility [of changes]. I think we have to look at squad rotation going into the Tuesday game [vs Cardiff City] and then the Saturday game [vs Oxford United]. It’s something we are very aware of, I just think we are in a stronger position to do that now than we were a month ago. We’ve definitely got more strength in depth.”

Pompey did United a favour last weekend in taking a point off Burnley, who drew 0-0 for a tenth time at Fratton Park. But things have been completely different on the road, with Mousinho’s men winning just once away from home all season.

They are currently on a run of seven straight away-day defeats, including FA Cup elimination at League One Wycombe Wanderers and some complete capitulations. But Mousinho hopes the clean slate of a January window can ignite a change of mindset, starting at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

“Play a bit better, I think,” the Pompey manager joked when asked how to improve his side’s form on the road. “I think a lot of it will be down to us switching our mindset and having a mentality where, yes there are differences at home and away - the way you prepare, how you travel, taking more confidence at home - and trying to take a bit of that, trying not to have any fear when we go away from home.

“Certainly not reacting poorly to setbacks and adversity, because we've been in a lot of games until we concede the first goal and then we really struggle to adjust. There’s plenty of things we need to do better but there’s also been plenty of positive away performances where we’ve not quite got there, so we need to take those and turn them into draws or wins.”