‘We wish him well’ - Sheffield United send their best wishes to Luton Shelton as former striker is diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Sheffield United have sent their best wishes to former striker Luton Shelton after the Jamaican was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 32-year-old’s condition was laid bare in a heartbreaking video interview where his wife Bobette admitted “he needs everything”.

The Jamaican government have pledged $30,000 towards Shelton’s medical care as he battles the degenerative condition, which has affected his speech and caused him significant weight loss.

A United spokesperson told The Star: “We have been made aware of Luton’s condition this morning and everyone at the club, including supporters, will want to wish him well.”