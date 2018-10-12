Heartbreaking video shows former Sheffield United striker suffering from motor neurone disease

Luton Shelton, the former Sheffield United striker, has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 32-year-old’s condition was laid bare in a heartbreaking video interview, and his wife Bobette admitted: "Basically, our lives revolve around him because he needs everything.”

“This has been the most devastating news,” she added. “Around two years ago the symptoms began, so from there it’s been really hard.”

Shelton’s father, also called Luton, estimated his son’s medical bills to be over $30,000 dollars and the former Blade flew to America this week for treatment.

The condition has slurred Shelton’s speech and in the video, he breaks down with emotion.

"It wasn't even something to think twice about. I made a vow and I'm here for him. His father is here, and everyone is here to help out and rally around him. It wasn't hard to transition, just to accommodate him and his needs."

"When Bobbette came into his life, she was always there with him on every journey,” Luton Snr added.

"It's hard. I can remember one time, she literally collapsed. She's the literal breadgiver. Being a wife and having their kids around, she has to do most of the things around the house.”

The Jamaican government is donating $30,000 towards Shelton’s treatment. The striker signed for United from Helsingborgs for £1.8m during their Premier League season in 2007/08, and is fondly remembered for a standout performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford.