Over 3,000 Blades fans packed into Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium last week for their first away day since before the Covid-19 pandemic, and this weekend many more will return to Bramall Lane for the first time in exactly 17 months for the season opener against Birmingham City.

And Sharp, who hopes to make Slavisa Jokanović’s first squad after going under the knife last season, said: "The fans make football.

"It's been a tough 18 months or so for the club and the fans.

"One thing I've missed is coming out in the warm-up to fans. Then moments before the game, when you're in the tunnel and especially at [Bramall Lane] - it's special.”

Boyhood Blade Sharp captained United to two promotions in three seasons, from League One to the Premier League, but was forced to watch from the sidelines as they slipped out of the Premier League last term.

"I get excited for every season but this one especially because it's back to normal, if you like, and hopefully it stays that way,” Sharp, speaking to The Mirror, added.

Billy Sharp knows the impact Sheffield United fans can have - Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"We went 1-0 down a lot last season and couldn't really get out of a rut. I'm sure it would have been a lot different had we had our fans behind us.

"But then on the flipside when we go 1-0 up, especially here, with the fans behind us - we feel invincible.