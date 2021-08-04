"We feel invincible" - Why Billy Sharp can't wait to have Sheffield United's fans back into Bramall Lane from Birmingham City clash
Billy Sharp admits he cannot wait for Sheffield United’s fans to return to Bramall Lane, insisting they make the Blades feel “invincible” when they are cheering on their heroes from the stands.
Over 3,000 Blades fans packed into Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium last week for their first away day since before the Covid-19 pandemic, and this weekend many more will return to Bramall Lane for the first time in exactly 17 months for the season opener against Birmingham City.
And Sharp, who hopes to make Slavisa Jokanović’s first squad after going under the knife last season, said: "The fans make football.
"It's been a tough 18 months or so for the club and the fans.
"One thing I've missed is coming out in the warm-up to fans. Then moments before the game, when you're in the tunnel and especially at [Bramall Lane] - it's special.”
Boyhood Blade Sharp captained United to two promotions in three seasons, from League One to the Premier League, but was forced to watch from the sidelines as they slipped out of the Premier League last term.
"I get excited for every season but this one especially because it's back to normal, if you like, and hopefully it stays that way,” Sharp, speaking to The Mirror, added.
"We went 1-0 down a lot last season and couldn't really get out of a rut. I'm sure it would have been a lot different had we had our fans behind us.
"But then on the flipside when we go 1-0 up, especially here, with the fans behind us - we feel invincible.
"That's what we want it to be like again."